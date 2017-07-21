Former US presidential candidate McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

WASHINGTON: US Senator John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee known for political independence during more than three decades in the Senate, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, his office said on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old lawmaker and former navy pilot, who was re-elected to a sixth Senate term in November, has been recovering at home in Arizona since undergoing surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix last Friday to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. Tissue analysis revealed that a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the clot, his office said.