Founding member of ex-Msia PM Mahathir's new party resigns

KUALA LUMPUR: A founding member of the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has announced that he is leaving the party.

Mr Kamarulzaman Habibur Rahman said he had lost confidence in the party's leadership, whom he accused of jostling for power and position.

He said he has also rejected PPBM's offer to be Teluk Kemang division chief and party secretary.