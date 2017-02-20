Fourth suspect in Kim Jong Nam's murder an expert in chemistry

KUALA LUMPUR The fourth suspect arrested over the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Mr Kim Jong Nam, is the first North Korean citizen detained so far and has expertise in chemistry.

Ri Jong Chol, from Pyongyang, graduated in the science and medicine field from a university in North Korea in 2000.

About 10 years later, he was involved in research at a centre in Kolkata, India, until 2011.

Sources told The Star that Ri then returned to Pyongyang before he got an offer from an IT company based in Malaysia.

"It is still too early to conclude that he is behind the liquid poison believed to have been used to kill Mr Kim," The Star quoted an unnamed source as saying.

"He is also being quizzed on the whereabouts of his other accomplices, who are still at large."

Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said the 47-year-old was detained on Friday night.

IGP Khalid said in a statement: "Based on an i-KAD that he has in his possession, the suspect is identified as... a citizen of the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea."

Ri has since been remanded for seven days until Friday.

It is learnt that the suspect was arrested after police raided a condominium in Jalan Kuchai Lama. The suspect often travelled in and out of Malaysia and has been in the country for at least a year.

Neighbours of Ri at the Dynasty Garden Condominium said he was a "friendly family man".

A neighbour told the New Straits Times: "He moved into this place with his wife and daughter, who is in her 20s, a year and a half ago.

"He would always have lunch at a cafe in the condominium with his family on weekdays.

"None of us suspected anything amiss with the family."

On Friday, the neighbour said he heard a commotion at Ri's unit. At least a dozen men were standing outside the doorway to Ri's unit.

He surmised they were plainclothes policemen.

"The men broke the door down as Ri didn't want to open the door.

"I thought maybe Ri and his family had stayed in the country illegally.

"The police told me to stay in the house and close the door. They also told other residents... to do the same."

He said police stayed in Ri's unit for an hour.

"And then, all was quiet. I did not know what had happened until I saw the news."

Another neighbour said he had just returned home when he passed by Ri's unit, packed with policemen.

"His door was left open. The police were screaming at him in the living room.

"He looked nervous. His wife was there beside him and his daughter was crying outside the house.

"The daughter was talking to someone on the phone. The wife and daughter seemed clueless as to what was happening."