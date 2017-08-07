Fox News host suspended pending sexual harassment investigation

WASHINGTON A host on United States cable network Fox News has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations that he texted unsolicited lewd images to women co-workers, the company said.

It is the latest sexual harassment case to rock Fox News, America's most watched cable news channel and a favourite among conservatives.

"Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently under way," Fox News said in a statement.

The suspension followed a HuffPost report on Friday that Mr Bolling sent an image of male genitalia to two colleagues at Fox Business and one at Fox News.

The report, citing multiple anonymous sources in and outside of Fox News and Fox Business, said the messages were sent several years ago, on separate occasions.

Bolling has worked at the network for seven years. His lawyer, Mr Michael Bowe, told HuffPost: "Mr Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made."