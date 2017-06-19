France's Macron eyes next stage in revolution

Mr Macron (left) posing for a photo after casting his vote in the second round of the French legislative elections.

PARIS French voters went to the polls yesterday in a parliamentary election set to hand a landslide victory to the centrist party of President Emmanuel Macron which would complete his stunning reset of national politics.

The new assembly is due to be transformed with a new generation of lawmakers - younger, more female and more ethnically diverse - winning seats in the afterglow of Mr Macron's success in last month's presidential election.

The scale of the change is forecast to be so large that some observers have compared the overhaul to 1958, the start of the present presidential system, or even the post-war rebirth of French democracy in 1945.

It is also entirely unexpected: Mr Macron was unknown three years ago and initially given little chance of emerging as president, but he and his 15-month-old Republique en Marche (REM) party have tapped into widespread desire for change.

And yet, despite the zest for renewal, the vote has failed to generate much excitement.

Official statistics showed turnout at midday down more than three points over the last election in 2012 at 17.75 per cent, revealing a degree of election fatigue.

REM and its allies are forecast to win 400-470 seats in the 577-strong parliament, one of the biggest post-war majorities that would give the pro-EU Macron a free hand to implement his business-friendly programme.

If confirmed, REM's crushing win will come at the expense of France's traditional parties, the right-wing Republicans and Socialists, but also the far-right National Front which faces major disappointment.