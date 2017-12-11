Fugitive tycoon wants regime change in Beijing

NEW YORK From a luxury Manhattan apartment, Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui is plotting a "change of the regime" in Beijing and developing a new media platform with the aim of introducing democracy in the world's most populous country.

Helping his cause is Mr Steve Bannon, the former strategist to United States President Donald Trump.

Mr Guo has been developing a new media platform that he intends to launch before the end of this month to expose the flaws of China's Communist regime.

He said he has developed a relationship with Mr Bannon, who has called for Washington to wage "economic war" with China.

Mr Guo, 47, said he has met Mr Bannon, head of the ultra-conservative Breitbart News, 10 times to discuss his new platform, which he did not describe in detail.

The fugitive real estate mogul settled in April in New York, where he is waiting with his wife for a decision on his claim for US political asylum.

"I want to try and to have rule of law, I want to try and have democracy, freedom, that is my ultimate goal... A change of the regime," he said.