Furious Duterte calls European critics 'crazies'

NAYPYIDAW: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has described European lawmakers as "crazies" in a salty-tongued rebuttal to criticism of his deadly drug war.

Mr Duterte fired his broadside in a late-night speech on Sunday in Myanmar after the European parliament issued a resolution last week condemning "the high number of extrajudicial killings" in his drug war.

"I don't get these crazies. Why are you trying to impose on us?

"Why don't you mind your own business?" said Mr Duterte, who helms a campaign to eradicate drugs that he says are threatening to turn the Philippines into a narco-state.

Philippine police have reported killing over 2,500 people, while rights groups say there have been more than 5,000 other deaths.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have warned that Mr Duterte may be overseeing crimes against humanity, with police allegedly running anonymous death squads.