Further talks with S'pore needed on single border checkpoint: Malaysia

LABIS: Malaysia will need to hold further discussions with Singapore over the possibility of having a single border checkpoint between the two countries, said Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Home Minister said Malaysia respected Singapore's concern over security matters if there were to be only one checkpoint for the Rapid Transit System (RTS) and the High Speed Rail (HSR).

"This is a matter of security for both countries and I will soon meet up with my counterpart from Singapore to further discuss the single checkpoint issue," he added.

Dr Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said this when met after officiating the redevelopment of the Federal road between Yong Peng and Segamat at Taman Tenang Jaya here on Sunday (Feb 11).

He pointed out that Prime Minister Najib Razak suggested the single checkpoint to ease congestion at the Causeway. Dr Ahmad Zahid was asked to comment on The Straits Times report where the Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said it was not possible to do away with immigration and custom checks (on the Singaporean side) for departing travellers as it was a vital component of its border security.

On another matter, Dr Ahmad Zahid said a total of RM100 million (S$34m) had been allocated for upgrading works at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex.

He added that RM50 million would come from the government while Johor would bear the balance.

"We want to ease the traffic flow into the Causeway, especially the bottleneck at our side," he said.