A-G: Catalan officials should be tried for rebellion

MADRID: Spain's Attorney-General said yesterday that top Catalan officials should be prosecuted for rebellion after the region's parliament declared independence from Spain last week.

Mr Jose Manuel Maza said in a statement that the leaders, dismissed by the Madrid government on Friday, are suspected of "sedition, embezzlement of funds and abuse of authority".

A court now has to decide whether to accept the charges.

The crime of rebellion is punishable in Spain by up to 30 years in prison. Catalonia's now-dismissed regional president Carles Puigdemont said the result of the independence referendum gave the region a mandate to declare independence.

Madrid and the Spanish courts said the referendum was illegal and that an unilateral independence declaration would violate the constitution.

Mr Maza said in a ruling that the filing targeted "the principal political leaders of the Catalonia government".