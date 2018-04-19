German crime ring smashed in biggest vice raid

German police carried out dawn raids yesterday against a crime ring suspected of human trafficking and forced prostitution.

Some 1,500 officers swooped on 63 brothels and flats in 12 of 16 states in what the police called the "biggest operation in terms of manpower in the history of the federal police".

Victims, all Thai, handed their wages to their captors to pay off smuggling fees of between 16,000 euros (S$26,000) and 36,000 euros , reported AFP.

Seven people , including a Thai woman, 59, and her German partner, 62, were arrested.