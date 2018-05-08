Giuliani says other women may have been paid off by Trump

US President Donald Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani has again raised more questions about hush money payment and the Russia investigation.

He now says he would not rule out the possibility that Mr Trump paid hush money to other women besides porn star Stormy Daniels and suggested the possibility of Mr Trump invoking his Fifth Amendment rights in the Russia probe by special counsel Robert Mueller.

It gives several rights to the accused, one of which is the right not to incriminate oneself.

Mr Giuliani told ABC's This Week that he had no knowledge if former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had made other payments, but he said: "I would think if it was necessary, yes. He (Cohen) made payments for the President or he has conducted business for the President."

Mr Giuliani called the US$130,000 (S$174,000) Mr Cohen paid to Ms Daniels in 2016 a "nuisance payment".

Ms Daniels alleges she had a sexual encounter with Mr Trump in 2006, which he has denied. Mr Cohen faces a criminal probe in part over the payment.

Her lawyer, Mr Michael Avenatti, accused Mr Trump of having an "extramarital affair slush fund" and told ABC he believed similar payments had been made to other women.

Disclosure of additional payments could complicate matters for Mr Trump, who initially denied knowledge that money was paid.

Mr Giuliani said last Friday that Mr Cohen's payment to Ms Daniels did not violate campaign laws and would have been made even if Mr Trump had not been running.

During a Fox News interview earlier in the week, Mr Giuliani linked the payment to the presidential campaign and acknowledged for the first time that Mr Trump had been aware of the payment.

He later told The New York Times that Mr Trump reimbursed Mr Cohen about US$460,000, which included "incidental expenses".

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said she was unaware of any other possible payoffs.

Mr Giuliani was asked on ABC whether Mr Trump would comply with a subpoena.