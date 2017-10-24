Global talent flocking to work in China: Report

BEIJING China is becoming attractive to global talent on an unprecedented level due to its economic size and vibrancy, according to a report released on Saturday by United States business magazine Forbes.

The 2018 Global Talent Mobility and Wealth Management report predicts that the country will be a major exchange hub for global talent flow by 2022.

"By that time, China will be not only the largest export country of students studying abroad but also a major destination for global talent to settle down," said Mr Russell Flannery, Shanghai bureau chief of Forbes China.

No country in history has met both criteria, he said, adding that although India used to have the largest number of students overseas, it has not been attractive enough to global talent.

"China's role as a hub in global talent mobility will further consolidate, and it will help the country to integrate its educational resources globally," Mr Flannery said.

Mr Kenneth Jarrett, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, said he has witnessed a growing number of US workers coming to China over the past few years, as well as more Chinese students returning to China to set up their own businesses.

To him, this indicates China's increasing participation in the global economy.

The Chinese government has also attached greater importance to global talent, especially since the Recruitment Programme of Global Experts was introduced in late 2008.