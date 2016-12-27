Gone too soon

Jan 10

David Bowie, 69

UK musician

Cause of death: Cancer

Dubbed as one of the most iconic rock stars in music history, Bowie was the ultimate style and musical chameleon, making his influence felt not only in his music but in his many acting gigs as too.

Jan 14

Alan Rickman, 69

English actor

Cause of death: Cancer

Most recognise Rickman as the man who brought the character of Snape, one of the most complex of Harry Potter characters, to life. But the multiple award-winning actor's 38-year career saw him starring in a diverse range of movies including comedies, thrillers and even musicals.

Jan 18

Glenn Frey, 67

US musician, founder of the Eagles

Cause of death: Rheumatoid arthritis

Frey will always be known for starting the Eagles, one of the most influential bands of all times whose music remains popular today. He played a host of instruments for the band and sang lead vocals on some of their most famous songs like Take It Easy, Tequila Sunrise and Heartache Tonight.

Feb 19

Harper Lee, 89

American author

Cause of death: Died in her sleep

Although it was published more than 50 years ago, the young and old are still reading To Kill A Mockingbird, Lee's Pulitzer Prize winning novel. Last year, Lee made headlines after she published her second book, Go Set A Watchman - a book that was touted as a sequel to her earlier novel.

April 21

Prince, 57

American musician

Cause of death: Drug overdose

After dominating pop culture for more than 40 years, the world mourned the loss of Prince's purple reign. The loss of the Grammy-award winning rock star sparked tributes all over the world, with big names like Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Lady Gaga putting on special performances in honour of him.

June 3

Muhammad Ali, 74

American boxer

Cause of death: Respiratory illness

The three-time world heavyweight boxing champion coined the immortal mantra "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" and only lost five times in a career that spanned 61 fights.

Aug 29

Gene Wilder, 83

American actor

Cause of death: Alzheimer's disease

Best known for his iconic role as Willy Wonka, Wilder had a long and storied movie career in other hits too, reviving a monster in Young Frankenstein and deceiving broadway in The Producers.

Nov 7

Leonard Cohen, 82

Canadian musician

Cause of death: Died in his sleep

Described as incomparable and a performer who could hold an audience "in the palm of his hand", the poet and singer/songwriter influenced an entire generation. The Hallelujah singer explored religion, sex, politics and the human condition throughout his career - releasing 14 studio albums, five live albums and was inducted into both the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.