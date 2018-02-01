Google yanks gay dating app from Indonesia online store

JAKARTA: Google has pulled one of the world's largest gay dating apps from the Indonesian version of its online store in response to government demands, Jakarta said yesterday, amid a crackdown on the LGBT community.

Officials had called for Google to remove 73 LGBT-related applications, including dating services, from its Play Store.

Communications ministry spokesman Noor Iza confirmed that gay dating application Blued - which boasts more than 27 million users globally - no longer appeared in the Google Play Store available to Indonesian users.

"There was some negative content related to pornography inside the application," Iza said.

"Probably one or some members of the application put the pornographic content inside."

Yesterday, Apple's online store still had Blued available.

Google declined to say whether it would comply with the government demand to remove the LGBT-related apps.