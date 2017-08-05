Grand jury issues subpoenas related to Russian meeting

WASHINGTON: A grand jury has issued subpoenas in connection with a meeting in June last year that included US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr, his son-in-law and a Russian lawyer, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

It signals that an investigation is gathering pace into suspected Russian meddling in last year's election.

The sources added that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller had convened the grand jury investigation in Washington to help examine allegations of Russian interference in the vote.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia worked to tilt the presidential election in Mr Trump's favour.

Mr Mueller is leading the probe, which also examines potential collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia.

His use of a grand jury could give him expansive tools to pursue evidence, including compelling witnesses to testify.

A grand jury is a group of ordinary citizens who consider evidence of potential criminal wrongdoing a prosecutor is investigating and decides whether charges should be brought.