Grim aftermath inside Grenfell

Jun 20, 2017 06:00 am

Burned-out flats, blackened lifts and charred belongings after the Grenfell Tower fire were visible in photos and videos released by Britain's Metropolitan Police on Sunday. The interior of the 24-storey block was gutted beyond recognition, with police commander Stuart Cundy referring to it as "indescribable". He said: "We must prepare people for the terrible reality that some people may not be identified due to the intensity of the fire." So far, 79 people are feared dead.

