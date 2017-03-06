Group was planning attacks in Malaysia before joining ISIS: Police

One of the seven suspects arrested in multiple swoops in Malaysia over terror links.

KUALA LUMPUR Seven men, four of them Yemenis, have been detained in the Klang Valley for suspected links to terror groups.

The seven men were picked up by Malaysia's Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division between Feb 21 and Feb 26 following multiple raids, the Star Online reported.

The suspects are a 41-year-old Malaysian factory technician, a 28-year-old Indonesian farmer, a 37-year-old east Asian man, and four Yemenis.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Khalid Abu Bakar said the Malaysian and Indonesian suspects were detained in Kepong on Feb 21.

He alleged they were taking orders from known Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant Mohamad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi.

Said IGP Khalid yesterday: "They were ordered to prepare a large-scale vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) for attacks in Malaysia before making their way to Syria to join ISIS there. The Indonesian was previously deported from Turkey after attempting to enter Syria illegally."

VBIED is the technical term for a car or truck bomb.

International passports and RM270,000 (S$85,475) in multiple denominations of foreign currencies were also said to be seized in these raids.

The east Asian suspect was detained on Feb 23.

Said Mr Khalid: "He had entered Malaysia in 2011 using a student visa believed to be fake and enrolled in a public institution of higher learning in the Klang Valley.

"He has ties with an east- Asian terror group which used Malaysia as a transit point and a hideout."

He added that the suspect has ties with another east-Asian terrorist, who is responsible for arranging safe passage for the group's members to join ISIS in Syria.

The four Yemenis were detained in Cyberjaya on Feb 26.

Said Mr Khalid: "They are suspected of being part of a rebel faction in Yemen.

"They were also involved in a syndicate specialising in falsifying travel documents."