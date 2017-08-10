Guam Governor downplays North Korean threat

HAGATNA: Guam Governor Eddie Calvo downplayed North Korea's threat to attack the Pacific island state, but said the US territory was "prepared for any eventuality" in a televised speech yesterday as tensions escalated in the region after US President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury" over its nuclear ambitions.

Pyongyang raised the stakes hours after Mr Trump's threats, saying it was considering missile strikes near US strategic military installations on Guam.

In a televised address, Mr Calvo said Guam was working with Washington "to ensure our safety". "I want to reassure the people of Guam that currently there is no threat to our island or the (neighbouring Northern) Marianas," he said.

Guam, home to about 6,000 US troops, is midway between the Korean Peninsula and the South China Sea and houses two US military installations.