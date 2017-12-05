Half of Britons support second vote on Brexit : Poll

LONDON Half of Britons support a second vote on whether to leave the European Union (EU) and a third said they would be worse off financially outside the world's largest trading bloc, according to a new opinion poll.

The poll, published in the Mail on Sunday, found that 50 per cent of people supported another vote on the final terms of Britain's exit deal, 34 percent rejected another referendum. The rest said they did not know.

The newspaper said it was the first major opinion poll since last week's media reports that Britain is preparing to pay about €50 billion ($59 billion) to help pave the way for talks on a future trade pact with the EU.

The poll found that 35 per cent of those surveyed said they would be worse off financially after Brexit, while 14 percent said they would be better off.