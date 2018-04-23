Half-nude gunman kills several people at Tennessee restaurant
WASHINGTON: A half-nude gunman shot dead four people and injured four more in the early hours of yesterday at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, police said.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, a suburb near Nashville, at 3.25am (4.25pm, Singapore time).
"A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude and fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair," the statement added.
The gunman was wearing a green jacket when he went into the restaurant but later "shed" the coat a short distance away.
A following statement named Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois as a person of interest. Police said the suspect arrived in a car registered to Reinking.
Local media citing police reported that the gunman was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, a weapon commonly used by mass shooters in the US.
AR-15 rifles were used to kill 58 people in Las Vegas last October, while Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz in February opened fire on his former high school with an AR-15 style rifle, killing 17 students and staff. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now