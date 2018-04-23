Half-nude gunman kills several people at Tennessee restaurant

The gunman fled on foot after killing four people and injuring four at the Nashville diner. Travis Reinking is being sought by police as a person of interest.

WASHINGTON: A half-nude gunman shot dead four people and injured four more in the early hours of yesterday at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, a suburb near Nashville, at 3.25am (4.25pm, Singapore time).

"A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude and fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair," the statement added.

The gunman was wearing a green jacket when he went into the restaurant but later "shed" the coat a short distance away.

A following statement named Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois as a person of interest. Police said the suspect arrived in a car registered to Reinking.

Local media citing police reported that the gunman was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, a weapon commonly used by mass shooters in the US.