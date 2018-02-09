World

Harley-Davidson recalling more than 251,000 motorcycles worldwide

UNITED STATES: US motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is recalling more than 251,000 motorcycles worldwide because the brakes may fail, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Wednesday.

Of that number, nearly 175,000 are in the US, a government regulator said.

If brake fluid on the motorcycles is not replaced for a "prolonged period" beyond the recommended two-year schedule, deposits may form on internal components, "reducing braking ability and increasing the risk of a crash", the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement.

It began investigating the problem in 2016 after receiving complaints about sudden brake loss. The recall covers 31 models from the 2008 to 2011 model years, AFP reported.

Harley-Davidson will notify owners that dealers will offer a free brake fluid flush from Monday next week. It said the recall will cost the company US$29.4 million (S$39 million).

