Harvey death toll rises to nine

Evacuees filling up cots at Houston’s George Brown Convention Center that has been turned into a shelter to house victims of Hurricane Harvey.

US President Donald Trump yesterday made his way to Texas to survey the response to Hurricane Harvey, the first major natural disaster of his White House tenure, even as the storm pushed floodwaters higher.

Some have questioned the timing of his visit as it may take away resources that could be better used to help the victims.

The storm has brought catastrophic flooding to Texas, killed at least nine people, led to mass evacuations and paralysed Houston, the fourth most-populous US city.

Some 30,000 people were expected to seek emergency shelter as the flooding entered its fourth day.

Harvey had also roiled energy markets and wrought damage estimated to cost billions of dollars to overcome.

Much of the Houston area remained underwater yesterday, and dangerous rescues went on through the night as police, firefighters and National Guard troops pulled stranded residents from flooded homes.

Officials believe people in about 1,000 households were yet to be rescued, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told ABC.

"We keep getting wave after wave of rain and so that is not calming the situation," he said.

Some who fled the floodwaters found they had few options, as roads were washed out and emergency services overloaded.

Among the most recent deaths from Harvey was a man who drowned on Monday while trying to swim across flooded Houston-area roads, the Houston Chronicle quoted the Montgomery County Constable's Office as saying.

Harvey has virtually stalled along the Texas coast, picking up water from the Gulf of Mexico and dumping torrential rain.

The Houston metropolitan area suffered some of the worst precipitation, with certain areas expected to receive more than 127cm of rain in a week, more than it typically gets for a year.

Harvey is expected to produce another 18cm to 33cm of rain through tomorrow over parts of the upper Texas coast into south-western Louisiana, the National Weather Service said.

"These stationary bands of tropical rain are very hard to time, very hard to place and are very unpredictable," said Mr Alek Krautmann, a weather service meteorologist in Louisiana.

Schools and office buildings were closed throughout the Houston metro area, where 6.8 million people live.

Houston and Dallas have set up shelters in convention centres and Austin was preparing to house as many as 7,000 evacuees. More than 9,000 people packed into an overcrowded shelter in Houston, a Red Cross spokesman told CNN.

Hundreds of roads were blocked by water. Two airports were shut as the floods turned runways into ponds, and more than 250,000 people did not have power as of yesterday.