Hazardous eruption imminent for Mayon

The Philippines raised the alert level for its Mayon volcano yesterday after a loud explosion amid increased activity made a dangerous eruption likelier. All schools were closed as the alert was raised to level four, signifying a hazardous eruption was imminent, reported Reuters. Mayon, the country's most active volcano, has been spewing ash, lava and pyroclastic material since Jan 13, displacing close to 40,000 residents in the central province of Albay.