He provides clean water to Rohingya refugees

(Above) Mr Lim with refugee children at an aid distribution centre in Kutupalong.

(Above) Mr Jaron Lim (with sunglasses) pumping water from a pothole for the refugees.

Over the last week, Mr Jaron Lim, 25, was in refugee camps in Bangladesh providing clean water to more than 10,000 Rohingya refugees.

Using portable water filtration systems, he cleaned the water in potholes and man-made wells. Then, he distributed containers to the refugees, who collected the clean water.

Mr Lim is a sales and marketing manager at WateROAM, a social enterprise that develops water filtration products for disaster sites and rural communities.

After he learnt that his client was bringing WateROAM products to Rohingya refugees, he decided to tag along.

Said Mr Lim: "I wanted to support the relief efforts after seeing footage of the crisis.

'ON THE GROUND'

"I wanted to be on the ground helping the refugees rather than hearing the stories from others."

Representing his company, Mr Lim flew to Cox's Bazar - near the Bangladesh-Myanmmar border - with his client on Nov 30.

They visited two refugee camps in the area, Kutupalong and Unchiprang, and distributed water storage containers.

Using four types of water filtration systems - each for different water sources and number of people - they provided clean water to schools, clinics, community centres and a relief hospital.

In October, Unicef reported that more than 320,000 Rohingya children in Bangladesh refugee camps were in danger of contracting water-borne diseases.

Mr Lim recalled seeing a little girl carrying two buckets of dirty water back to her family in Kutupalong.

He stopped her and used a filtration pump to clean the water. He also gave her clean water storage containers.

The girl, who had been wary of Mr Lim, was overjoyed to see the clean water.

By then, a crowd had gathered to observe, and Mr Lim found a nearby pond and filtered water for them.

Said Mr Lim, who is coming back to Singapore today: "Its really heartwarming to see the smiles of the people when they receive the clean water.

"I don not consider myself a hero. I would like to think that someone out there would help me in times of need too." - ANG TIAN TIAN