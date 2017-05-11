He thought it was a funny prank

A copy of the termination letter to FBI director James Comey (above) from US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: AFP

A copy of the termination letter to FBI director James Comey from US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: AFP

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON: The TV in the background flashed the news that he had been fired as FBI director James Comey was addressing a group of employees in Los Angeles.

In response, Mr Comey laughed, saying he thought it was a fairly funny prank, reported The New York Times.

After a small commotion among his staff, Mr Comey was asked to step into a nearby office. He stopped addressing the group, shook hands with the people and stepped into the side office, where he confirmed that he had been fired by US President Donald Trump.

No one at the White House had informed him.

It was only after he was taken to the FBI headquarters in Washington that he got the official letter.

The manner of Mr Comey's sacking was just the tip of a rather explosive iceberg.

As news spread of the sudden removal of the man heading a wide-ranging investigation into whether Mr Trump's aides colluded with Russia to sway last year's US election, so did anger among some FBI officials and politicians.

In a shock move that drew comparisons to the Watergate scandal that brought down Mr Richard Nixon, Mr Trump told Mr Comey the FBI needed new leadership and he was being "terminated" with immediate effect, reported AFP.

Under Mr Comey's leadership, the FBI concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a multi-faceted campaign to tilt the vote in Mr Trump's favour.

His snap dismissal, ostensibly for mishandling a probe into Ms Hillary Clinton's e-mail, sparked rare criticism from Republicans and allegations of a cover-up from seething Democrats who demanded an independent inquiry.

The high-stakes gambit also prompted comparisons to the ill-fated firings that sped the collapse of Mr Nixon's presidency. Mr Trump's decision to fire the FBI director is virtually unprecedented, only one director has previously been fired in the bureau's history.

In a letter circulated by the White House, Mr Trump told Comey: "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."

Mr Trump also used the letter to distance himself from the deepening scandal over Russia's involvement in the election.

"I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation," Mr Trump wrote.

The White House said the search for a new FBI director was to begin right away. FBI directors are appointed for a single 10-year term. The 56-year-old Comey, who is popular among rank-and-file agents, was appointed four years ago.

Democrat Chuck Schumer said Mr Trump had made a "big mistake".

And unless the administration appoints an independent special prosecutor to probe the Russian meddling, Mr Schumer added, "every American will rightly suspect that the decision to fire director Comey was part of a cover-up".

Mr Trump fired back on Twitter: "Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp."

Republicans, many of whom have fallen into line behind Mr Trump after initial reluctance, sought to distance themselves from the President.

"I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of director Comey's termination," said Senator Richard Burr.

Republican congressman Justin Amash described parts of the letter as "bizarre".