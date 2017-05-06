Health Care Bill's main provisions

COVERAGE

The Republican plan will maintain some of Obamacare's most popular provisions. It will allow young adults to stay on their parents' health plan until age 26.

The Bill will let states opt out of Obamacare's mandate that insurers charge the same rates for sick and healthy people.

It will also allow states to opt out of Obamacare's requirement that insurers cover 10 essential health benefits, such as maternity care and prescription drug costs.

The measure will provide states with US$100 billion (S$140.5 billion), largely to fund high-risk pools to provide insurance to the sickest patients.

The Bill also will provide US$8 billion over five years to help those with pre-existing conditions to pay for insurance.

It will let insurers mark up premiums by 30 per cent for those who have a lapse in insurance coverage of two months or more.

Insurers won a provision they had long sought: The ability to charge older Americans up to five times more than young people. Under Obamacare, they could charge up to only three times more.

TAX

The Bill will end Obamacare's income-based tax credits that help low-income people buy insurance. These will be replaced with age-based tax credits ranging from US$2,000 to US$4,000 a year that will be capped at upper-income levels. While Obamacare's credits gave more help to those with lower incomes, the Republican plan will be largely age-based.

It will repeal the mandate that larger employers must offer insurance to their employees.

MEDICAID

Under Obamacare, more than 30 states, including about a dozen Republican states, expanded the Medicaid government health insurance programme for the poor.

About half of Obamacare enrollees obtained insurance through the expansion.