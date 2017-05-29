Heathrow chaos as BA cancels more flights

LONDON Thousands of travellers faced further chaos yesterday as British Airways (BA) cancelled around 40 flights from London's Heathrow Airport following an IT system failure.

Around one quarter of yesterday's flights set to depart from London's key hub before 1pm (8pm, Singapore time) were cancelled as the airline battled to contain the "knock-on disruption" to schedules.

British Airways said it was hoping to operate a near-normal schedule of flights from Gatwick, London's other major airport, and the majority of its Heathrow services.

More flights left Heathrow as the day wore on, but most were operating with delays.

Travellers also faced hold-ups at Gatwick, but no flights were cancelled.

The airline advised passengers not to come to the two airports unless they had confirmed bookings, with disruption expected throughout the holiday weekend.