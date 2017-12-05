High fever keeps Mahathir away from opposition roadshow

KUALA LUMPUR Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad could not attend the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) roadshow in Tambun, Perak, on Sunday night because he was down with a high fever and cough.

Doctors had advised the 92-year-old not to attend the event.

"He is down with a high fever and cough. It has been going on for a week but he continues to attend events during the day," said his son Mukhriz Mahathir, who is Bersatu deputy president.

Dr Mahathir, the leader of opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan, still managed to rally his supporters in a pre-recorded 10-minute video in which he delivered stinging attacks against his former protege and current prime minister, Mr Najib Razak.

"I am sorry for not being able to be there but my spirit is there," Dr Mahathir said.

He then launched into the need to remove Mr Najib from power so that Malaysia can repair its stained reputation.

"The leader tries to bribe the people for support, and we need to change the leader so that we can again become an exemplary country where we are respected," he was quoted as saying.

The roadshow, according to The Malaysian Insight, would have been Dr Mahathir's first public appearance after the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) foreign exchange losses tabled its report in Parliament last week.

The report fingered Dr Mahathir, along with former finance minister Anwar Ibrahim and former BNM adviser Nor Mohamed Yakcop as the parties responsible for the bank's losses and for attempts to conceal those losses from the Cabinet and Parliament.