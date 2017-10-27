HK govt accused of 'brainwashing' students

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government was accused of "brainwashing" yesterday after it suggested schools broadcast to students a live address by a Beijing official visiting the city.

It comes as concern grows that Chinese authorities are squeezing semi-autonomous Hong Kong's freedoms.

The education bureau said it sent schools information about the seminar on Hong Kong's constitution - the Basic Law -and invited them to broadcast it, but said it was voluntary.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said it was part of Beijing's bid to re-educate Hong Kong's youth.