HK lawmaker attacked at airport

HONG KONG: Mr Nathan Law, the territory's youngest legislator, was attacked by protesters at the city's airport on Sunday after flying back from a political forum in Taiwan.

Mr Law, 23, was met by a crowd of angry pro-Beijing demonstrators in the arrivals hall. They shouted, threw liquid in his face and tried to hit him as police struggled to bundle him through.

It came after Mr Law and other high-profile Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including Mr Joshua Wong, 20, had been greeted by protests in Taipei as they arrived for the forum on Saturday.

The two-day event was aimed at linking democracy movements in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Mr Law is one of a new wave of legislators who support the idea of self-determination for semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

'TRAITOR'

At one point during the attack, television footage showed Mr Law stumbling down a staircase after a water bottle was thrown at him. Protesters shouted: "Trip and die!"

One person called Mr Law a "traitor". They also held banners that read: "Get out of Hong Kong" and "Destroy Hong Kong independence".

Two people were arrested, according to local media reports. Police were unable to confirm any arrests.

Mr Law's political party Demosisto said he had been injured but gave no further details yesterday.

Two pro-independence lawmakers were last year barred from taking up their seats in the legislature.

Mr Law and three other pro-democracy lawmakers will face a court hearing in February that will also seek to disqualify them.