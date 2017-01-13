HK's No 2 resigns, to run for chief executive post

HONG KONG: Ms Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's tough pro-Beijing number two, announced her bid to lead the deeply divided city yesterday after stepping down from her current post.

Ms Lam is deputy to Hong Kong's unpopular leader Mr Leung Chun Ying and rose through the ranks as a career civil servant before taking public office.

While Ms Lam is less hated than Mr Leung, critics fear she will take a similar hard line if she wins the leadership at elections in March.

Ms Lam, who has worked in government since 1980, would become the city's first woman chief executive.