Hong Kong protestor gets jail

HONG KONG A technician was jailed for four years and nine months yesterday for rioting and arson during anti-China protests here last year, in the harshest punishment yet over the unrest.

The case is the latest in a slew of legal action against demonstrators, and it came soon after new pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam was elected chief executive of the semi-autonomous city.

Yeung Ka-lun, 32, was pictured in news footage torching a taxi during the February 2016 unrest, which tapped into fears that Beijing is tightening its grip on Hong Kong.

"The court must send a message that these acts cannot be tolerated," said a judge..

He said the protesters shared a goal to disrupt social order and had threatened public safety.