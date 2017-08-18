Hong Kong student activists jailed

HONGKONG: An appeals court jailed three young leaders of Hong Kong's democracy movement for six to eight months yesterday, dealing a blow to the Chinese-ruled city's youth-led push for universal suffrage and prompting accusations of political interference.

Joshua Wong, 20, Alex Chow, 24, and Nathan Law, 26, were sentenced last year to non-jail terms including community service for unlawful assembly. But Hong Kong's Department of Justice applied for a review, seeking imprisonment.

Wong was jailed for six months, Chow for seven and Law for eight months.

Law had been the city's youngest ever democratically-elected legislator before he was stripped last month of his seat by a government-led lawsuit.