Places offering cooler weather, such as this beach in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province, are seeing a surge in visitors, as people across parts of the mainland look to escape the current heatwave. They are also hiding from the heat in shopping malls and parks. The National Meteorological Centre said 12 provinces, regions and municipalities, mostly in north-west, north and east China, saw the temperature rise to between 37 and 39 deg C on Wednesday.