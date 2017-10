Huawei threw down the gauntlet yesterday to Samsung and Apple, with the global launch of its Mate 10 series in Munich.

The Chinese company unveiled the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design Mate 10, touted as the next generation of smartphones with AI capabilities.

Huawei is banking on the phones' performance, battery life and New Leica Dual Camera technology to give the big boys a run for their money.