Huge crowds rally for anti-Trump Women’s March across US

NEW YORK Protestors took to the streets in huge numbers across the United States on Saturday, hoisting anti-Donald Trump placards, banging drums and donning pink caps for a second Women's March opposing the President.

By mid-morning, one year to the day of Mr Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands of marchers assembled in Washington, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities nationwide, many donning the famous pink knit "pussy hats" - a reference to Mr Trump's videotaped boasts of his license to grope women without repercussion.

Protestors held placards with messages including "fight like a girl", "a woman's place is in the White House" and "elect a clown, expect a circus".

In New York, a diverse crowd comprised primarily of women descended on Central Park West - the avenue that borders Manhattan's beloved park and finishes at the foot of the Trump International Hotel, which is part of the magnate-turned-commander-in-chief's real estate empire.

"We live in an alternate universe - it is so bad," said Ms Althea Fusco, 67, who had travelled to the city from upstate New York with two neighbours.

"I see an erosion of democracy."

The marches aim to build on the movement launched last year when more than three million people turned out nationwide, voicing opposition to the Mr Trump's swearing-in.

MID-TERM ELECTIONS

The weekend of demonstrations vowed to keep that momentum rolling with the theme "Power to the Polls" - a message designed to drive national voter registration and maximise women's involvement in the mid-term elections this year, translating enthusiasm into concrete political action.

The President meanwhile posted a deadpan tweet referencing the rallies, urging people to "get out there and celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months".

"Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March," he tweeted.