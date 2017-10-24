Human error likely in Penang landslide, developer's application was rejected

Rescue workers carrying out the body of a victim of the landslide in Tanjung Bungah, Penang.

PETALING JAYA The Penang state government has said that human error was likely to have been the cause of Saturday's landslide at a construction site in the state that killed 11 people, Malaysian media reported yesterday.

This came even as the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry said the developer's application to build a residential project at the Tanjung Bungah site had been rejected as it was located near a quarry site.

Nine of the bodies have been found, while the search continues for the two remaining victims.

"Eleven lives were lost, all belonging to one building contracting company. The Penang government will conduct a full and independent inquiry," Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was quoted saying by the Malay Mail Online.