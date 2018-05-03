World

Hundreds nabbed in Paris riots

PHOTO: ORIENTAL DAILY NEWS
May 03, 2018 12:00 am

Nearly 300 protesters were arrested on Tuesday after May Day riots in central Paris, where hooded youths torched a McDonald's restaurant and several vehicles during a march against French President Emmanuel Macron's public sector reforms. Shouting "Rise up, Paris" and "Everyone hates the police", around 1,200 people joined the traditional May 1 union-led demonstration for workers' rights, reported AFP.

world news