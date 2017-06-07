IE Singapore workshops to focus on S-E Asia

Trade agency IE Singapore has tied up with two new partners to organise more business workshops that will focus on South-east Asia, especially Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The new partners ­- Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Human Capital Singapore -have joined existing partners Singapore Business Federation and Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The three to five-day workshops aim to give insights on the laws and regulations governing areas like financing and manpower in particular nations and the company registration processes.

Sessions are also held to allow local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to interact with fellow Singapore businesses already in the market and network with potential local business partners.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic helped organise a workshop in Myanmar in April, which Light Bulb Advisory managing consultant Kevin Lee found useful.

He said: "The direct interaction with Myanmar business owners made us realise three key things - one, they were eager to grow their businesses but lacked the know-how.

"Two, there is a shortage of professional talent in Myanmar. And three, they see value in the Singapore brand name and the quality of our services.

"We are in dialogue with our local partners and business owners on how we can provide business advice in areas such as cash flow management and cost savings from optimising capital structure."

With more new partners, IE plans to expand the workshop offerings and reach out to more SMEs, to triple the number of participants from 122 last year to 350 this year.