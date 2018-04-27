India, China to court each other at informal summit

The leaders of India and China are set to make their boldest attempt yet at rapprochement in talks this week, just months after a dispute over a stretch of their high-altitude Himalayan border rekindled fears of war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flying to the Chinese city of Wuhan for two days of talks with President Xi Jinping today, aimed at ending decades of distrust between the two nations.

The Asian giants, which have disputes over stretches of a 3,500km border, are bumping up against each other in the Indian Ocean and squabbling over Mr Xi's signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Both sides have stressed this is an informal meeting rather than a summit - without pomp and flag-waving children.

Chinese state television said that often, more gets done at informal meetings, when people can speak their minds.

Indian officials said there was no agenda and the two would likely address "misunderstandings" that had festered for years and escalated into a 73-day military face-off on a Himalayan plateau last year.