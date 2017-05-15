India criticises China's Belt and Road Forum for compromising its sovereignty

NEW DELHI: India has not sent an official delegation to attend the "Belt and Road Forum" in Beijing and criticised China's global initiative, warning of an "unsustainable debt burden" for countries involved.

Government officials from New Delhi did not travel, Indian officials said, although scholars from Indian think-tanks have flown to Beijing to attend some of the meetings at the forum.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay said India could not accept a project that compromised its sovereignty.

India is incensed that one of the key Belt and Road projects passes through Kashmir and Pakistan. The nuclear-armed rivals have fought two of their three wars over the disputed region.

"No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity," Mr Baglay said.

He also warned of the danger of debt.

One of the criticisms of the Silk Road plan is that host countries may struggle to pay back loans for huge infrastructure projects being carried out and funded by Chinese companies and banks.