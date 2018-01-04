India limits number of Indian visitors to save Taj Mahal

Up to 70,000 people visit the Taj Mahal on weekends.

AGRA India is to restrict the number of daily visitors to the Taj Mahal in an attempt to preserve the iconic 17th-century monument to love, its biggest tourist attraction.

Millions of mostly Indian tourists visit the Taj Mahal every year, and their numbers are increasing steadily as domestic travel becomes easier.

Experts said the vast crowds increase wear and tear on the white marble tomb, which already must undergo regular cleaning to stop it turning yellow from polluted air, and could put pressure on its foundations.

In future, only 40,000 local tourists will be allowed to enter the historic complex a day, the authorities said yesterday.

The restrictions will not apply to foreigners, who pay 1,000 rupees (S$21) to enter.

Indian visitors normally pay just 40 rupees but will be able to buy the more expensive ticket if they want to get around the limit.

The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died giving birth in 1631.

Anyone wanting to see the main crypt, which houses the couple's spectacular marble graves inlaid with semi-precious stones, will also have to pay for the pricier ticket.

Daily visitor numbers to the Taj Mahal average 10,000 to 15,000 but can be much higher on weekends, going up to around 70,000.