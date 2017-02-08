Indian court orders four scenes making fun of lawyers to be cut

Upcoming Bollywood film Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar, had initially been cleared for release.

MUMBAI: An Indian court has ordered filmmakers to cut four scenes from a forthcoming Bollywood movie, after ruling that they show lawyers in a bad light, media reports said yesterday.

India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had cleared comedy-drama Jolly LLB 2, which stars Akshay Kumar, for release but the Bombay High Court intervened, the Press Trust of India reported.

"We had no objection with the film and gave it a certificate. It's a movie for entertainment and is fiction," CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani said.

Jolly LLB 2 tells the story of an awkward lawyer played by Akshay, who takes on a high-profile case in a satirical look at India's legal system.

Advocate Ajay Kumar Waghmare filed a petition claiming that certain shots mocked lawyers and disrespected India's judicial system.

He called for them to be cut and for "LLB" (a legal degree) to be dropped from the movie's title.