Indian guru jailed for life for raping teen girl

JODHPUR, INDIA: An Indian spiritual guru with millions of followers was sentenced to life in prison yesterday for raping a teenage devotee, his lawyer said.

"Asaram (Bapu) has been sentenced for life until death. And two others, including a woman, have been sentenced to 20 years in prison," Mr Rajendra Singh, a lawyer for the defence team, said outside the court in Rajasthan state.

The 77-year-old guru leads hundreds of ashrams in India and overseas. He was convicted at a closed jailhouse court hearing where hundreds of police stood guard.

Asaram, who urges followers to live a pious life free of sexual desires, has always denied raping the then 16-year-old in 2013 at an ashram in the city.

He was convicted of rape and breaches of child protection laws, said Mr Utsav Bains, a lawyer for the victim's family.

"There was no room for the court to acquit the accused. The victim stood by her allegations despite all the intimidation.

"It is a great victory and the credit goes to her resilience," said Mr Bains.

Two of the four other co-accused were also found guilty, Mr Bains added. The remaining suspects were acquitted.

The victim, now 21, accused Asaram of assaulting her on the pretext of driving away evil forces.

The influential guru, who has been in custody since 2013, had called the trial a political conspiracy and refused to cooperate with a police investigation.

A perceived reluctance to bring the charismatic leader to account sparked public outrage.

His followers have been accused of attacking or pressuring those who have spoken out against Asaram into withdrawing their allegations.

Two close aides who became key witnesses against him were murdered in 2014 and 2015.

Asaram is also accused of raping another devotee and involvement in the killing of two students at one of his retreats.

Officials from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party responded angrily yesterday as the main opposition Indian National Congress party distributed photos of Mr Modi alongside Asaram.