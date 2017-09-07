Indian journalist gunned down in Bangalore

NEW DELHI An Indian journalist was shot dead by unidentified attackers in southern Karnataka state, its chief minister said on Tuesday, confirming the country as Asia's deadliest for reporters.

"Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime," chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ms Lankesh, who edited a tabloid newspaper, was an outspoken critic of right-wing Hindu nationalist politics. A Press Trust of India report said that Ms Lankesh was opening the entry gate to her residence when she was shot dead by the "motorcycle-borne assailants" in the state capital Bangalore.