Indian woman's skull smashed with bricks after gang rape

NEW DELHI: An Indian woman was gang-raped and then brutally murdered by men who smashed her skull with bricks after she threatened to inform the authorities, police in the northern state of Haryana said yesterday.

Police have arrested two men for rape and murder in Sonipat town, and six more were being investigated after the victim's mother accused them of involvement, superintendent of police Ashwin Shenvi said.

HORRIFIC

The 23-year old woman, a labourer, was taken by the men - at least one of whom she knew - by car from near her home in Sonipat to the nearby city of Rohtak, where they raped her, Supt Shenvi said.

"When she said to them she would complain, they hammered her skull in with bricks," he said.

"The way that they brutalised her is horrific."

The body was found in an open field on Thursday.

The mother of the victim had previously registered a complaint against one of the accused for pressuring her daughter into marrying him, but the disagreement was settled between the two parties, Mr Shenvi said.