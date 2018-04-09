India’s eco-warriors who sent Bollywood’s Khan to jail

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arriving at his home in Mumbai after he was granted bail by a Jodhpur court on Saturday.

NEW DELHI In the movies, Salman Khan always wins.

But off-screen, the Bollywood tough guy hero may have met his match in a 530-year-old Hindu sect that puts animals above humans - especially superstars.

The determination of the Bishnoi community forced Khan to spend two sleepless nights in a Rajasthan jail following his conviction last week for killing rare antelopes on a hunting trip.

The Bishnoi - self-styled eco-guardians whose guiding principles forbid them to kill animals or even sterilise a bull - have been pursuing Khan ever since a fateful night in October 1998.

Their testimony had seen the actor detained three times over the past two decades before his shock conviction last week.

The Bishnoi said Khan was seen killing two blackbucks (Indian antelope) while on a safari in the Rajasthan desert, where most of the community live. It was a grave sin in their eyes.

The black bucks are protected by law and the Bishnoi also consider the antelope a reincarnation of their 15th-century saint Guru Jambheshwar.

They believe their perseverance paid off. As Khan was ordered last Thursday to serve a five-year jail term, the Bishnoi set off firecrackers and danced in celebration.

After Khan was granted bail on Saturday, the Bishnoi said they would take the fight to the high court and even Supreme Court, if needed.

"We are doing our duty," Ram Nivas Dhoru from the Bishnoi anti-poaching activist group, Bishnoi Tiger Force,said.

"If you kill our children (wildlife), we will make sure you are brought to justice. It doesn't matter if you are Salman Khan or anyone else."

Villagers Poonamchand Bishnoi and Chhogaram Bishnoi told court hearings that they saw Khan and four other actors on a poaching mission. Khan strongly denies killing the animals.

Bishnoi villagers said they heard gunshots in the night and found carcasses in the bush.

The two witnesses said they followed the actors' car on a motorcycle and took down its number, passing the information to the authorities.

The Bishnoi also alleged that Khan killed chinkaras, a Central Asian gazelle. Khan was convicted of the offence in 2006 and sentenced to five years' jail. He spent a week behind bars before being granted bail but was acquitted 10 years later.

The episode has strengthened the legend of the Bishnoi, who for centuries have devoted their lives to protecting animals and trees from hunters and loggers.