Indonesia blocks online-blogging site Tumblr over porn

JAKARTA Indonesia has blocked online blogging service Tumblr over pornographic content, the government said yesterday, in Jakarta's latest crackdown on obscenity.

The government of the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation blocked Tumblr on Monday, saying the New York-based company had not replied to its February letter demanding that pornographic content be scrubbed from the platform within 48 hours.

The ministry of technology and information said it had received multiple reports about obscene content on the microblogging and social networking website, which has about 400 million blogs on its service globally.

"After investigating, we found at least 360 Tumblr accounts contained pornographic content," ministry spokesman Noor Iza told AFP.

Tumblr could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jakarta in 2016 threatened to block Tumblr's service in the country of 260 million but did not follow through on the threat.

The ministry yesterday said Tumblr would be accessible again once the company complied with the government's order.