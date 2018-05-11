Indonesia cops say prison riot over, killings described as sadistic

All the prisoners surrendered to the authorities.

DEPOK, INDONESIA: A hostage crisis at a high-security jail in Indonesia ended yesterday after Islamist militant prisoners who killed five police officers surrendered and released an officer they were holding, police said.

The five members of an elite counter-terrorism force had been "sadistically" killed by prisoners during the standoff at the jail on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta, police said.

Four police were injured and one inmate killed in the incident, which began at the jail late on Tuesday.

It was the highest death toll suffered by the counter-terrorism police force Densus 88.

Police Commissioner General Syafruddin said the crisis was resolved with a "very soft approach", though earlier yesterday a Reuters witness had heard several blasts at the jail.

Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto later told a news conference that all the prisoners had surrendered after a police "ambush" forced the last 10 convicts to give up.

He said 155 militants were involved in what he called "an act of terror in the prison".

"We can't let our guard down in facing terrorism action and radicalism. This country needs stability," Wiranto said.

The prisoners are suspected to have taken weapons from the police who were killed.

A police spokesman had said earlier that most of the officers were found with deep wounds in their necks and other parts of their bodies, and one with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility.

Police denied ISIS involvement and said a dispute had broken out over checks of inmates' food by prison authorities.