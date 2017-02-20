Indonesia to fight plastic sea debris

BANJARMASIN, INDONESIA Indonesia will declare its commitment to combat marine plastic debris on Feb 23 when it hosts the fourth World's Ocean Summit in Bali, the country's environment minister said.

Studies say that Indonesia may be the second-biggest contributor to marine plastic pollution, with about 1.3 million tonnes originating from the country each year, reported Jakarta Post.

Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said on Saturday: "Indonesia has received special attention because we are one of 10 countries, including Brazil, committed to cleaning up waste in the ocean."

In January last year, a World Economic Forum report concluded that with the current trajectory, there would be more plastic than fish by weight in the world's oceans by 2050.